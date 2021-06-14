PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.55, for a total value of $2,455,500.00. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.59. 135,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,288,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.22 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $259.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

