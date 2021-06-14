Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Given Neutral Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated their neutral rating on shares of Pennon Group (LON:PNN) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNN. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Shares of LON PNN opened at GBX 1,145.50 ($14.97) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,044.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.75. Pennon Group has a 52-week low of GBX 854.20 ($11.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,190 ($15.55). The company has a current ratio of 14.04, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a GBX 355 ($4.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 5th. This is a boost from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.10%.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.