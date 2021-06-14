PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Head to Head Comparison

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Kosmos Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.01 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.08 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 1.49 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -5.13

PetroQuest Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetroQuest Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Kosmos Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Kosmos Energy 0 2 4 0 2.67

Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $3.77, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Kosmos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Kosmos Energy -35.71% -54.10% -5.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.4% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a proven basin exploration program. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

