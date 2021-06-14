Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Outperform

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Desjardins increased their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.81.

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $5.86. 178,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,671. Peyto Exploration & Development has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $5.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

