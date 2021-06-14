PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the May 13th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
PHIL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 913,341,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,072,938. PHI Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.
About PHI Group
