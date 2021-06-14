PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PHI Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHIL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 132.9% from the May 13th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,607,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PHIL traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. 913,341,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,072,938. PHI Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About PHI Group

PHI Group, Inc provides merger and acquisition advisory, consulting, project financing, and capital market services to clients in North America and Asia. It also offers healthcare services and dietary supplements. The company was formerly known as Providential Holdings, Inc and changed its name to PHI Group, Inc in April 2009.

