PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Market Cap Reaches $9.93 Million

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $180,459.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00058712 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $314.06 or 0.00799903 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.85 or 0.00083666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.19 or 0.07924200 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,149,664 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.