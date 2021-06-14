Pinkcoin (PINK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and $6,282.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.00438623 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003478 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00016815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.25 or 0.01083386 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,545,916 coins and its circulating supply is 428,285,480 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

