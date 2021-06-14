Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $182.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $178.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice restated a hold rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.00.

NYSE PXD opened at $162.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,332,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 296,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $33,783,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

