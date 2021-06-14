Pirate Chain (ARRR) One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00011102 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $825.94 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00331056 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00147996 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.32 or 0.00207134 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 49.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001349 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 182,740,463 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

