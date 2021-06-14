PirateCash (PIRATE) Price Tops $0.0473 on Exchanges

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 14th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $4,558.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000600 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About PirateCash

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,865,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

