Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.03 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

