Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Grows Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $28,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 929,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,717,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,124,000 after buying an additional 179,710 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $51,941,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,055,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,190,000 after buying an additional 116,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $48,549,000.

MDY opened at $502.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $494.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $310.16 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

