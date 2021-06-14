Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $14.52 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,654 shares of company stock worth $16,420,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow stock opened at $501.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 664.01, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $375.37 and a fifty-two week high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $498.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

