Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $16.85 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.67.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $268.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $121.78 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

