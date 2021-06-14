Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $8.67 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,139 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 117,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.46.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

