PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PMVC) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the May 13th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMVC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 11,025.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in PMV Consumer Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Consumer Acquisition by 140.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 39,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. 48.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PMVC traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,323. PMV Consumer Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.80.

PMV Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

