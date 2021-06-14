PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Major Shareholder Sells $1,333,422.32 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,333,422.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of NASDAQ PMVP opened at $34.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.33.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

