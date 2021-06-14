Polymath (POLY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.84 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a total market cap of $133.30 million and $2.84 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.00435650 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011961 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Polymath Coin Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 618,764,165 coins. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.