PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. cut its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PCH shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCH opened at $54.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

