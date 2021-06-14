Premier Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Flotek Industries worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 1,478.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 164,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 154,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 186,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

