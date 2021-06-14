PressOne (PRS) Price Hits $0.0280 on Exchanges

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. In the last seven days, PressOne has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One PressOne coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. PressOne has a total market cap of $7.97 million and approximately $893.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00059269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.00815569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00083368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,220.39 or 0.07879109 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PRS is a coin. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PressOne is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

PressOne Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

