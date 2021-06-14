Primo Water’s (PRMW) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.97. Primo Water has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In other news, CFO Jay Wells sold 38,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $662,709.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,569.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,352,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,365,450 shares of company stock worth $23,578,550. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $128,454,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Primo Water by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.