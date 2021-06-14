Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,494 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $8,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in U.S. Concrete by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $74.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.79 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $78.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,099 shares of company stock worth $130,174 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USCR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

