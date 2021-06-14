Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $15,131,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 61,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 49,790 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. sold 1,600 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,287 shares of company stock worth $3,531,447 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

RGR opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $90.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

