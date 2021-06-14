Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $8.73 Million Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,421 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 548.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of FOX by 29.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 35,643 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 751,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

