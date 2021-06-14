Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.17 Million Stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 51.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,243 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.77% of Oasis Petroleum worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,390,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,177,000. Western Asset Management Company LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,599,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,946,000. Finally, Shenkman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,978,000. 83.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OAS opened at $94.90 on Monday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OAS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

