Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 790,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXL opened at $12.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

