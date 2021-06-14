Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Short Interest Update

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $531,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 22,514 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter.

USMC stock opened at $39.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.42. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $39.11.

