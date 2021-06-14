Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

PCOR stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

