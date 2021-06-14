Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PCOR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $78.96 and a 12-month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

