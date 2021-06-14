Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PCOR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.96 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

