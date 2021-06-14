Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

PCOR stock opened at $83.99 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $78.96 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

