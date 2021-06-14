Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 9,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 154,822 shares.The stock last traded at $24.13 and had previously closed at $21.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Papa purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,150,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 879,000 shares of company stock worth $16,701,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $4,565,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $10,497,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

