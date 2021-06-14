Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,633,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721,274 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.6% of Prudential Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $396,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities cut PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,373,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $271.39. 186,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.14. The stock has a market cap of $318.81 billion, a PE ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

