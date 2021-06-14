Prudential Financial Inc. Has $218.74 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,838 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $218,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.24. 93,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,693,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

