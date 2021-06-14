Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 39,399 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,396 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 39,399 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $194,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 254.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,269,924 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $99,206,000 after acquiring an additional 911,740 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 62.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4,717.2% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.19. 156,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,480,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.76.

In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,560 shares of company stock worth $541,378 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

