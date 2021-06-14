Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 629,309 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,208,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 629,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $295,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $460,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,004 shares during the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.38. 200,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,580,772. The company has a market capitalization of $237.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.91 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $172,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

