Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $66.55 Average PT from Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.55.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Insiders sold a total of 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $950,106 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.