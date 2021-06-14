PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,273. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

