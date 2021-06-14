PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $40.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.
NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $32.65 on Thursday. PubMatic has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $76.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22.
In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $1,417,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,155 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,273. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,432,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.