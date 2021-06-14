Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pura Vida Investments LLC cut its position in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 261,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,677 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in Seer were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its holdings in Seer by 317.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 83,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 63,500 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Seer by 11.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 184,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236 shares during the period. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Seer in the fourth quarter worth $162,614,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the first quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Seer during the fourth quarter worth $1,123,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

SEER stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,094. Seer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.48 and a twelve month high of $86.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.64.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Growth Fund Limited Part Amoon sold 835,278 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $25,058,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of Seer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

