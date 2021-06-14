Pura Vida Investments LLC Has $6.28 Million Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,879 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.92% of TELA Bio worth $6,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TELA Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in TELA Bio by 270.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TELA Bio by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TELA Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 15,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $202,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 100,139 shares of company stock worth $1,315,392. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

TELA traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.03. 306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,842. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 12.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 145.90% and a negative return on equity of 56.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.