Pura Vida Investments LLC Increases Stake in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON)

Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.90% of Misonix worth $9,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in Misonix by 16.7% during the first quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Misonix by 180.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 655,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after buying an additional 421,900 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Misonix in the first quarter valued at approximately $882,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Misonix by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 866,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after buying an additional 21,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Misonix by 41.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSON traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.84. 107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,786. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $397.58 million, a PE ratio of -21.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Misonix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 27.24%.

MSON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Misonix in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

