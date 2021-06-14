Pura Vida Investments LLC Makes New $8.02 Million Investment in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 808,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,447,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $13,873,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 1,094,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 790.8% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 890,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 790,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HEC traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,300. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.