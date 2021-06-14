Pura Vida Investments LLC Takes Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 500,805 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,049,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC owned 2.81% of Cutera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cutera by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,759,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,932,000 after purchasing an additional 99,856 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Cutera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Cutera by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,719,000 after buying an additional 245,900 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cutera by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 480,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,440,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Cutera by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 220,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUTR. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

CUTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.56. 1,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,329. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09. Cutera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a market cap of $828.91 million, a PE ratio of -66.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

