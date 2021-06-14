Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Purple Innovation Inc. designs and manufactures products which include mattresses, pillows and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer(R). The Company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners and third party online retailers. Purple Innovation Inc., formerly known as Global Partner Acquisition Corp., is based in Alpine, Utah. “

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2,886.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $41.08.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.