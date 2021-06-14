Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the May 13th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PPT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.73. 183,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $5.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

