Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Pentair plc Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Pentair in a report released on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PNR. Barclays increased their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.80.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $67.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.25. Pentair has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,651,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,764,000 after purchasing an additional 261,154 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,086,000 after purchasing an additional 207,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,538 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,811,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,217,000 after purchasing an additional 155,440 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after acquiring an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

