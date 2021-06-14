Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Century Communities, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Century Communities in a research note issued on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.92. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CCS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Shares of CCS opened at $66.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter worth $322,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Century Communities by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Century Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Century Communities by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

