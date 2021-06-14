Q3 Asset Management Acquires Shares of 1,241 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $272.59. The stock had a trading volume of 208,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,439,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.22 and a 1 year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,984 shares in the company, valued at $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

