Q3 Asset Management Invests $603,000 in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.60. 32,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,092,175. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.95. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.06.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

